Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.32 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,031 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

EPC stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

