Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,087,782. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $255.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.31. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

