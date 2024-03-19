Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Perficient worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 40.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 170.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perficient

Perficient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.