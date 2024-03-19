Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $2.28 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 86.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 53,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $459.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.81 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.07.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

