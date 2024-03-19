Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Century Communities by 283.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

