Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 84,949 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,949 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $316.14 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.86.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

