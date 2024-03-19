Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of STAAR Surgical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares in the company, valued at $306,569,770.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 156,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares in the company, valued at $306,569,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 169,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,212 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

