Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $293.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Public Storage stock opened at $277.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.97 and its 200-day moving average is $275.03. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

