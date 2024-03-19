Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.95 and traded as high as C$2.19. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 3,935 shares traded.

Pulse Seismic Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$111.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.86 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 50.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0389445 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.