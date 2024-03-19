Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PIM opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
