Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PIM opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth $699,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

