Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PMO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.72.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
