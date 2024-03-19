Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PMO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 811,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 107,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

