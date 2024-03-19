Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

