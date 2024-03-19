Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $2.31. Pyxus International shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 181 shares trading hands.
Pyxus International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.
Pyxus International Company Profile
Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally.
