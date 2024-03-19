Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Clene Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 570.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

