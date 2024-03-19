Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Clene Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clene in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Clene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Clene Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clene
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.