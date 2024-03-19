Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Telefónica, S.A. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Telefónica in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Telefónica’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Telefónica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.24 on Monday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

