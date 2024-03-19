Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.11 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 2,190,456 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 255,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $5,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

