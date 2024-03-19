Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

VAC opened at $97.86 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

