Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Reduced by Zacks Research

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSC. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $556,797,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,233,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,946,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

