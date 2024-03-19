Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Lifted by Zacks Research

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

