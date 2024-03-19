Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Increased by Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 204.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

