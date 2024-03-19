Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for National Health Investors, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Health Investors’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NHI opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in National Health Investors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in National Health Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,035,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

