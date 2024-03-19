Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Increased by Analyst

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OII. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE:OII opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,461,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,180,000 after acquiring an additional 246,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after acquiring an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

