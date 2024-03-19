Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSM opened at $285.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $292.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.