Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chesswood Group Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Chesswood Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Chesswood Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Chesswood Group stock opened at C$7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

