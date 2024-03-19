Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

