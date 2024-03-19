Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 3.0 %

AAP stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

