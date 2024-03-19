Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Issued By Zacks Research

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790,342 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,670,000 after purchasing an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.