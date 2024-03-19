Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by Cormark (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$2.83. The company had revenue of C$143.13 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

