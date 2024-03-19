Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lowered by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Stock Up 0.2 %

OVV stock opened at C$68.51 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$43.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

