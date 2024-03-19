Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduced by Analyst

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Shares of PARA opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

