Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Shares of PNR opened at $80.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

