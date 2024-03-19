Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 351,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.