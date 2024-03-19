Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for OGE Energy Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for OGE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

