Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Radius Recycling, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radius Recycling in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radius Recycling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 7.9 %

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Shares of RDUS opened at $17.81 on Monday. Radius Recycling has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $496.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 524,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Radius Recycling by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Radius Recycling by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Radius Recycling by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is presently -79.79%.

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.