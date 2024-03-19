Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QTWO stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

