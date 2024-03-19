Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Q2 Price Performance
QTWO stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on QTWO
Institutional Trading of Q2
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Q2 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.