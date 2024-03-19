Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Cut by Zacks Research

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after acquiring an additional 96,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

