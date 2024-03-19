Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered by Zacks Research

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

Repligen Stock Up 2.3 %

Repligen stock opened at $194.25 on Monday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.73.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after buying an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

