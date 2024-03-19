Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Reduced by Analyst

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Transocean Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

