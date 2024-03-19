Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $189.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

