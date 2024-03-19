Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.32. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $285.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

