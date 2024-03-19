Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,403 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

