Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

DE stock opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.