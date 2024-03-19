Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $516.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

