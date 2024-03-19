Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

