Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 126 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5,459.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $251.95 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $181.51 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

