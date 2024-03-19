Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 510 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

