Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

