Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,528 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust accounts for 0.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.57%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

