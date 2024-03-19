Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

