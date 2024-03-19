Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

